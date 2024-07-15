Burberry parts company with CEO as sales slide

Retail change

Burberry has installed a new CEO to improve sales

Fashion group Burberry has replaced its chief executive with immediate effect after it posted a slump in sales.

Joshua Schulman, the former head of US brands Michael Kors and Coach, will take over from Jonathan Akeroyd, who is leaving Burberry “by mutual agreement with the board”, the company said.

He joined the firm in 2021 with a turnaround brief but has paid the price for failing to halt the slide in the company’s fortunes.

His departure came as Burberry – best-known for its distinctive checked garments – reported a 20% fall in sales for the past three months and warned that if current trends continue its profits will be below expectations.

Chairman, Gerry Murphy, called the figures “disappointing” and said the company was suspending dividend payments for the current financial year.

He added: “Josh is a proven leader with an outstanding record of building global luxury brands and driving profitable growth.”