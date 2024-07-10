Bruyère takes helm at Royal Yacht Britannia Trust

Tourism

The Royal Yacht has a new CEO at the helm (pic: Terry Murden)

The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust has appointed director hospitality Franck Bruyère as chief executive.

Mr Bruyère will succeed the retiring Bob Downie who has served for 26 years at the helm of the maritime tourist attraction Britannia and its sister ship, the floating hotel Fingal.

The handover will take place later this year.

Mr Bruyère’s prior roles included spells at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand, Fairmont Monte Carlo, Fairmont St Andrews and The Caledonian Edinburgh.

More recently he played a key role in the pre-opening and opening team of St James Quarter, as director of operations and sustainability strategy.

The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust’s chair Rear Admiral Neil Rankin said: “After a rigorous and thorough search, the board of trustees are confident that in Franck Bruyère we have found a very worthy successor to Bob Downie, who has been at the heart of Britannia’s outstanding success as a leading visitor attraction over many years.

“Franck Bruyère comes with a wealth of experience in the hotel, hospitality and visitor attraction industry and we look forward to the business continuing to move forward under his direction.”

Mr Bruyère said: “It’s a huge privilege and an honour to be given the opportunity to lead the outstanding award-winning teams on both Britannia and our sister-ship, the luxury floating hotel Fingal, and to follow in the footsteps of Bob Downie, who has done so much to improve the quality of customer experiences in Scotland.

Britannia attracts around 350,000 people from around the world every year.

Fingal, a former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender was the last ship to be built by the Blythswood Ship Building Company in Glasgow and was launched in 1963

Like all NLB Ships, Fingal was Leith registered but spent most of her service life working out of Oban for 30 years, followed by her last six working years, based in Stromness, Orkney. She was sold to a private owner who maintained the ship for 14 years before Britannia purchased the vessel in August 2014.