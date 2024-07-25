British Gas profits slide as market ‘normalises’

Price cap hits

By a Daily Business reporter |

Scottish Gas sponsors Murrayfield stadium

A cut in the energy price cap has blown a hole in profits at Britain’s biggest household supplier.

British Gas, trading north of the border as Scottish Gas, posted adjusted profit of £159 million during the first six months of the year, 84% down on the £969m a year earlier.

The figure was also short of analysts’ expectations of £205m, though according to Chris O’Shea, chief executive of parent company Centrica, it reflected a return to “more normalised market conditions”.

The price cap, which sets a ceiling on charges, has been falling as wholesale gas prices have come down from the sharp spike that followed the outbreak of the Ukraine war. It is expected to rise in the autumn.

British Gas’s weak performance meant Centrica’s profit was halved, from a record £2.1 billion last year to £1.04bn.

Despite the slump, Centrica rewarded its investors with an increased interim dividend of 1.5p and announced a £200 million buyback of its own shares.