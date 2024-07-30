BP sees profits rise after scaling back green plan

Energy focus

BP has re-focused on oil and gas developments

BP increased profits as its focus moves more closely back to oil and gas developments.

The energy company said its underlying replacement cost profit rose to nearly $2.8bn (£2.1bn), up by 6% on the corresponding period last year, as its new chief executive Murray Auchincloss puts more emphasis on fossil fuel developments.

It announced a $1.75bn share buyback for the second quarter and committed to announcing $3.5bn of share buybacks for the second half of the year.

The company recently said it would be scaling back on biofuels projects and put all new offshore wind projects on hold as it pushed ahead with investment in the deepwater Kaskida development in the Gulf of Mexico. The move follows investor discontent over the company’s switch to green energy.

Announcing the latest results today, Mr Auchincloss, said: “We are driving focus across the business and reducing costs, all while building momentum in our drive to 2025.

“Our recent go-ahead of the Kaskida development in the Gulf of Mexico business, and decision to take full ownership of bp Bunge Bioenergia while scaling back plans for new biofuels projects, demonstrate our commitment to delivering as a simpler, more focused and higher value company.

“This all supports growing returns for shareholders, as we have announced today.”