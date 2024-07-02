Blow as injured Murray withdraws from singles

Wimbledon 2024

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Surgery: Andy Murray.

Former champion Andy Murray has conceded defeat in his battle to play in the Men’s Singles at Wimbledon for one final time – but plans to bow out in the Doubles alongside brother Jamie.

The 37-year-old had been facing a race against time to make today’s first-round clash with Tomas Machac following surgery on a spinal cyst.

The two-time winner was desperate to feature on Centre Court again in his final All-England tournament but withdrew this morning with a statement from his team confirming the disappointing news.

“Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year,” it said.

“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”

All being well, the three-time Grand Slam winner will bring the curtain down on a glittering career later this summer with the Olympics in Paris scheduled to be his final tournament.