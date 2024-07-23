Risk solutions

Black heading up Edinburgh office for Aon

| July 23, 2024
Steven Black with Vasu Arun, left, and Ceitidh Aranci

Aon, the professional services firm, has strengthened the team in its Edinburgh office with a promotion and two appointments.

Steven Black, who has 22 years’ industry experience, has been promoted to head of office and also assumes responsibility for the 12-strong corporate commercial risk solutions team, which manages a book of more than 100 clients across the construction, real estate, sport and leisure, renewables and food and drink sectors.

The promotion sees Steven join Aon’s leadership team in Scotland and means he will play an integral role in devising and implementing its national and regional strategy.

He joined Aon 20 years ago as broking manager and most recently held the position of client development manager where he supported clients to better understand their risks and provided a bespoke insurance solution. 

In addition, Vasu Arun and Ceitidh Aranci join as client service advisers. Ms Arun joins from Marsh, while Ms Aranci joins from Aon’s partners team.

