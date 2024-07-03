Advertorial Content |

When it comes to buying curtains, homeowners have two choices: off-the-shelf or custom-made. Pre-made curtains in standard sizes are usually the quicker option. But there’s a good chance that you won’t be able to find ready-made curtains that fit every window perfectly. Here are a few benefits of made-to-measure curtains and why so many people spend the extra to have them tailor-made.

Ensure Your Curtains Fit Every Window Perfectly

People buy made-to-measure curtains because standard pre-made curtains simply don’t fit all window sizes and types. You might find some that are an okay fit, but why should you have to settle for just “okay,” when you can have “perfect?” When you order made-to-measure curtains, you simply provide your window measurements and the style you’re going for, and leave the rest to the experts.

Bespoke Curtains Are Ideal for Older Homes

Most modern homes follow similar designs and will often have standardised windows. However, not everyone lives in a “new build” property. Older houses and custom homes may have window sizes that aren’t standard, even throughout the same building. This is common where an old house has had a modern extension added — you may need to buy many different sizes of curtains for homes like this. Buying bespoke curtains means you can place a single order for all the different curtains you need for any type of home.

Allows You to Experiment with Styles

Not every curtain falls to the bottom of the window or windowsill. In fact, there are numerous styles you can choose from in terms of length and drape style. A bespoke curtain manufacturer can help you with any of these styles.

For example, for floor-to-ceiling windows you may opt for:

Float curtain styles that hover just above the floor

Break curtain styles, which means the material sits on the floor and forms a very slight pool

Puddle curtains, where the fabric drapes dramatically onto the floor

Each choice is down to personal preference. When you opt for made-to-measure curtains, you can choose a different style for every room or keep everything at one length. It’s entirely up to you.

Choose the Exact Material or Pattern You Want

One of the limitations of buying pre-made curtains is that to find the exact size you need, you often have to pick from a limited range of colours or patterns. This can be really disappointing if you have your heart set on a particular style. However, when you shop at a bespoke curtain manufacturer, you can choose any fabric or pattern, regardless of curtain length or width. There are no limits, giving you the freedom to choose exactly what you need for your home.

Made-to-Measure Curtains are Worth Every Penny

It’s no wonder interior designers recommend bespoke curtains. They fit better and look better. You get to pick exactly the style you want and they’ll always be better quality. Custom curtains are more durable and more likely to keep your home looking great for years to come.

Make sure you choose a trustworthy retailer with a wealth of experience at providing made to measure curtains. Check if they offer a guarantee for your peace of mind, and take a quick look at previous buyer reviews before you commit. With the right curtains, you can transform any room in your home — and for much less money than hiring a decorator.