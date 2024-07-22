Cloud cover

Gordon McArthur: strong demand

Beeks Financial Cloud, the markets connectivity provider, said FY24 results are expected to show another record year, having delivered significant double-digit growth on the previous year.

This has been driven by a strong performance across the Hillington-based private, proximity and exchange cloud offerings.

Revenue for FY24 to the end of June is expected to be approximately 27% higher than FY23, delivering underlying EBITDA growth of over 27% and underlying profit before ta2 growth of approximately 67% versus FY23.

There have been significant wins in the second half, including an extension with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and a proximity cloud win with one of the world’s largest banking groups.

The company continued to achieve a positive free cash flow position in line with management’s previously stated strategy.

Gordon McArthur, CEO at Beeks, said the company was delivering another set of record financial results and a further year of significant growth.

“The increased traction of our products is testament to Beeks’ growing reputation across the financial markets as technology provider of choice. We are confident in our ability to continue satisfying strong demand for our solutions and we remain focused on the conversion of our substantial pipeline.”