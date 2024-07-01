Barron joins Laings board as operations director

Retail

Kat Barron

Family-run jewellers, Laings, has appointed Kat Barron to the board and promoted her to operations director.

Ms Barron brings a wealth of organisational and project delivery experience to the role, having recently supported the Scottish jewellery business through a period of significant growth, including a £10m investment into expanding and enhancing its UK store estate.

She joined the business in 2016 as store manager in Edinburgh and progressed into an operational role, where she took on responsibility for store project delivery and the management of property, administrative and IT elements of the business.

Joe Walsh, chief executive, said: “Kat has shown an incredible ability to effectively manage multiple major projects across our UK estate, including the expansion of our Cardiff showroom, the opening of three mono-brand boutiques, our Southampton store move and just recently, the flawless execution of our relocation and launch of our brand new Glasgow flagship store.

“Her hard work, commitment to the business and the contribution she has made, is testament to her fantastic character and unrivalled skillset.”

The appointment follows the recent opening of Laings’ flagship store in Glasgow’s Rowan House.