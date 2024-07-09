Balfour Beatty secures £185m deal for A9 dualling

Road contract

Dualling the A9 has been a controversial issue

A £184.7 million contract for dualling a further section of the A9 will be awarded to Balfour Beatty.

Transport Scotland said work on the six-mile stretch between Tomatin and Moy will be key to completing the route between Perth and Inverness.

The Scottish Government has been criticised for its failure to hit a target of 2025 which has now been pushed back to 2035.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said once construction begins on the six-mile stretch, it will not stop “until dualling between Perth and Inverness is complete.

“Major transport infrastructure supports the local community and businesses, providing jobs and delivering economic growth throughout the project and beyond.

“It has been fantastic to see the impact contractors working on the advance works have already brought to the local community, and I look forward to delivering further benefits to local businesses and communities through our investment in the construction of this section.”

It was issues with the Tomatin to Moy section which led to former transport minister Jenny Gilruth saying the initial 2025 deadline was “unachievable”.

A previous attempt to secure work resulted in just one tender which far exceeded the £115 million anticipated cost and did not represent value for money for the taxpayer.