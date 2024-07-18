Babcock sees frigate losses almost double to £190m

Ship shock

Type 31 frigates are being built in Scotland

Babcock has run-up losses on its warship building programme that have nearly doubled to £190 million.

Five Type 31 frigates, which are being built in Scotland, are suffering from what has been described as “inflexible, and now onerous, contracts”.

With echoes of the over-budget ferries being built on the Clyde, it is Babcock’s yard at Rosyth on the Forth that is at the heart of this latest procurement failure by the Ministry of Defence.

Babcock has almost completed the superstructure of the first vessel, HMS Venturer, at its Rosyth yard but says the contract has been undone by soaring labour costs, which were unforeseen when it was signed in 2019 before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and by the rise in inflation.

A year ago Babock said it would be booking a £100m loss on the Type 31 contract. In a trading statement issued yesterday ahead of its annual results, it admitted: “The outturn over the lifetime of the contract has deteriorated by £90 million.

“Signed in 2019, the Type 31 contract for five ships is the last material legacy onerous contract the group is managing.”

The deal was entered into prior to the arrival of David Lockwood, who has instigated a review of the company since becoming chief executive in 2020.

The statement added: “Overall estimated programme costs have increased due to the maturing of the design and increase in the forecast cost of labour.

“The increase in the cost of labour in the market available to Rosyth is forecast to be higher than the consumer prices index [rate of inflation], the indexation within the Type 31 contract.”

Babcock said there had also been management issues. “During the year we initiated an operational improvement programme to challenge all aspects of the contract, including a significant focus on cost drivers and financial modelling, supported by external consultants. This has been led by a new management team with enhanced capability to restructure the programme.”

The company said it will report a 33% rise in operating profits to £238 million on like-for-like revenues 11% higher at £4.4 billion. Cash inflows more than doubled to £160 million and net debt reduced by more than a fifth to £435 million.

Shares in Babcock, which have been trading at five-year highs, fell 9.5p, or 1.8%, to 528p, valuing the group at £2.67 billion.