Animation firm Axis Studios fails with 162 jobs lost

Scottish government minister Fiona Hyslop at Axis Studios in 2017 (pic: Scottish government)

Animation and visual effects firm Axis Studios has fallen into administration with 162 staff made redundant.

The Glasgow-based outfit has worked across feature films and TV shows and has been a major player in the games industry.

However, it has suffered from a decline in business and higher labour costs which have created cash flow problems.

In 2017 it secured £250,000 of Regional Selective Assistance (RSA) funding from Scottish Enterprise.

Alistair McAlinden and Geoff Jacobs of Interpath Advisory have been appointed joint administrators to Axis Productions Limited and Axis VFX Limited, both trading as Axis Studios.

The joint administrators have ceased production of all projects immediately and retained just four employees to assist with winding own the business. The joint administrators are seeking operators to continue with the live projects.

Mr McAlinden said: “It is a great shame to see a creative business in Scotland close its doors. Axis has been a studio of choice for key production companies and has produced content for household names such as the BBC, Netflix and Blizzard Entertainment.

“The company experienced a high demand for its services during COVID as animation and visual effects for TV, film and videogames skyrocketed.

“Unfortunately, however, Axis has more recently been impacted by a decline in customer projects, as well as increases in labour costs which have resulted in severe cash flow problems. The directors worked tirelessly to explore alternative solutions, but ultimately had to take the difficult decision to seek the appointment of administrators.”

Axis had been developing animations in Scotland since 2000 and by 2008, had grown to become Scotland’s largest animation studio. The company was a recipient of numerous awards for its work including a Royal Television Society award and an Emmy.