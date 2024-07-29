‘Angry’ Reeves axes ‘unaffordable’ funds and projects

£22bn black hole

Rachel Reeves addressing MPs on her spending plans

Chancellor Rachel Reeves held nothing back as she accused the previous government of letting people down and set out her plan to rein in public spending.

Addressing MPs in the Commons, a furious Ms Reeves said the Tories had “covered up” the true state of the public finances and said she could understand why people are angry.

“I am angry too. The previous government let people down. Today I am calling out the Conservative government’s cover up,” she declared.

Amid a fractious atmosphere, she revealed that Labour has inherited an overspend of £22 billion and plans to reduce the “black hole” by £5.5bn this year, and over £8bn next year.

She said the Conservative government had continued to make unfunded commitments knowing the money was not there. She the leader of the opposition [Rishi Sunak] and the shadow chancellor [Jeremy Hunt] claimed the books were open.

“How dare they?” she said. “It is not true”, adding that there were ‘”very clear instances of budgets that were overspent and unfunded promises made.”

Mr Hunt rejected the claims of a “cover up” and disputed the scale of the deficit.

“The chancellor will fool absolutely no one with a shameless attempt to lay the ground for tax rises she didn’t have the courage to tell us about,” he said.

On the overall claim about inheriting the worst conditions since World War Two, he said: “I struggle to find a metric that would make that statement correct”.

Jeremy Hunt expresses his outrage at the Chanellor’s comments

He claimed Labour has announced spending commitments worth £24bn since taking power on things like energy, its National Wealth Fund and on public sector pay.

“She’s leaving tax payers to pick up the tab,” he said.

He called the statement Ms Reeves’s “first major misstep” as chancellor and said Labour’s first Budget will be the “biggest betrayal in history by a new chancellor”.

Ms Reeves had held several meetings with officials who provided her with the data on the public finances, he said, adding that her statement was “political not economic”.

Rachel Reeves said the previous government had let people down

She said there will be above-inflation pay rises for NHS staff which will mean “giving hardworking staff the pay rise they deserve,” after confirming that industrial action in the NHS had cost £1.7bn. She said agreement had been reached on a 22% rise over two years to settle the long-running junior doctors’ dispute in England.

To stress her commitment to staying within budget, Ms Reeves said repeatedly that “if we cannot afford it, we cannot do it”. This included £1bn of transport projects that will not go ahead, and the last government’s £150m investment fund, announced last autumn. “Not a single project has been supported from the fund,” she said and therefore it is being cancelled.

She will ask departments to find £3bn worth of cuts in “non-essential” spending – including outside consultants and confirmed the setting up of an Office for Value for Money to monitor all government spending plans.

She announced that the Budget will be held on 30 October accompanied by a full fiscal and economic forecast from the office for Budget Responsibility.

The Budget and spending review will set out how Labour will achieve its “number one priority – growing the economy”, says Reeves.

The government will use the spending review to prioritise capital investment to leverage more private investment into the country.

“It won’t happen overnight,” she says. “It will take time and it will take focus.”

She announced a duty for the Treasury to share detailed departmental spending plans with the Office for Budget Responsibility and for spending reviews to have at least a two-year time horizon, a marked change of approach.

Review bullet points

VAT on private schools

The plan is to introduce 20% VAT on private education and boarding, from 1 January 2025.

It will also apply to “pre-payment” of fees for terms starting on or after that date made today or in the future.

It will not apply to pupils “with the most acute special educational needs, where their needs can only be met in private schools”.

The Treasury also confirmed that VAT would only apply to education and boarding, and not to services such as nursery care, childcare, school meals and holiday clubs provided by private schools. State boarding schools will also continue to be exempt from VAT, the Treasury said.

The end to business rates relief for private schools will come into force from April 2025, subject to legislation.

NatWest share issue

She confirmed speculation, reported by Daily Business earlier this month, that the retail offer of the Treasury’s remaining stake in NatWest will not go ahead and that the shares will instead be sold privately. Full story here

The retail sale of shares in NatWest (RBS) will not go ahead (pic: Terry Murden)

Triple lock and winter fuel payments

Ms Reeves said she is committed to the triple lock on pensions for but is ending universal winter fuel payments, which are currently paid to all pensioners. Those not receiving pension credits or other means tested benefits will not receive winter fuel payments from this year onwards.

“Let me be clear, this is not a decision I wanted to make,” she said, but added that it is “the responsible thing to do”.

Oil and gas

The Energy Profits Levy will increase by three percentage points to 38% from November. The government will also abolish an investment allowance, while retaining a decarbonisation allowance.

A capital allowance will also be reduced, while further details of costings will be set out in October’s Budget.

Carried interest tax

Labour will move ahead with a plan to increase taxation on the performance fees that fund managers receive from asset sales known as “carried interest.”

Ms Reeves had targeted private equity managers’ carried interest – the share of profit from successful deals they handle.

Carried interest is taxed as a capital gain at 28%, but Labour has argued that it should fall under higher 45% rate of income tax and said it would raise £565m a year.

There had been expectations that Ms Reeves would abandon the plan. A call for evidence will be launched on Monday.

Transport projects cancelled

Ms Reeves will save £785m by scrapping several high-profile transport projects, including a controversial project to tunnel under the A303 near Stonehenge, A27 road schemes, and the “Restoring Your Railways programme”, which pledged to restore some local rail lines closed in the Beeching Cuts in the 1980s.

Impact on Scotland

First Minister John Swinney said: “The Chancellor has painted an appalling picture of the financial future facing the UK.

“By echoing the previous government’s fiscal rules, they are trapped into delivering massive spending cuts.

“We warned this was the reality and today has seen that truth validated. Now, if they do not change course, the reality of the UK’s finances will inevitably affect the funding available to us here in Scotland. Their decisions today mean tough decisions ahead for Scotland

“What is particularly worrying is that the Chancellor announced she is not fully funding the public sector pay deals she has accepted. Instead, cuts are being demanded across most of Whitehall. That means that we will not receive full Barnett consequentials from these pay deals.

“The Scottish Government will prioritise action to tackle child poverty, grasp the opportunities of net zero and grow the economy by investing in public services and infrastructure. And, while we will work with the UK where we can, we will continue to argue they must drop the damaging cuts and set new spending rules that support investment.”

