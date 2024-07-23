£40m helps put 252 electric buses on Scottish roads

Holyrood support

John Swinney: working together

A consortium of transport operators will bring 252 zero-emissions buses into the Scottish network after the Holyrood government provided £41.7 million of support.

The funding package will also help create a new charging network for buses, coaches and HGVs.

First Minister John Swinney said the vehicles would serve “100 new inter-city bus routes” throughout Scotland at the same time as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 600,000 tonnes.

During a visit to the Stagecoach depot in Dunfermline, he said: “Every £1 from the Scottish Government will leverage £3.20 of private sector investment – demonstrating that our shared decarbonisation goals can be met by working together when it comes to removing carbon emissions from our bus and coach fleets.”

Among those participating in the deal are McGill’s, Ember, Premier Coaches, Stagecoach, Hairy Haggis Tours, Maynes Coaches and D&E Coaches, along with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Steven Meersman, the co-founder of electric vehicle fleet company Zenobe, said the business is already running 110 vehicles in Scotland and has committed to invest £750m in battery storage systems.