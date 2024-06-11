xDesign rebrands as CreateFuture and opens offices

Agency change

Euan Andrews with chief people officer Ciji Duncan (left) and Jessica Mullen, chief innovation & design officer

Digital consultancy xDesign has rebranded as CreateFuture and announced the opening of offices in Manchester and London.

The Edinburgh-headquartered company has adopted the name of the company it acquired in April last year.

The new Manchester office is headed up by Mark Dore, CreateFuture’s head of north England. He joins CreateFuture from competitor Accenture and will be responsible for bolstering the company’s presence across the region and overseeing operations from the company’s Leeds office.

Founder and CEO, Euan Andrews, said: “CreateFuture is a name that truly resonates with our vision and aspirations as a business.

“As well as unveiling our new name and brand, the launch of our new offices in Manchester and London only adds to the buzz that currently surrounds the company. Both cities are home to a large number of our clients, as well as being huge centres of global tech investment.”

Speaking about CreateFuture’s new Manchester office, Mr Dore, said: “Launching our Manchester office is yet another huge step forward in the CreateFuture story.

“Manchester has always been the engine room of innovation in the UK, and is officially the biggest tech hub outside of London. It’s no surprise then that CreateFuture wants a piece of the action to continue the positive momentum it’s started in the north of the UK.

“We know that a strong team dynamic is critical to success. Expanding our physical presence in Manchester and London will support us in further consolidating our client relationships; help us play an even bigger role in local tech communities, and provide our teams with a space where they can come together, collaborate on client challenges – and most importantly – have fun in the process.”