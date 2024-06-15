Workflo expands through MacD IT acquisition

IT deal

Michael Field: strategic step (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Workflo Solutions, the managed service provider, has acquired MacD IT, helping to expand the range of services offered by the Livingston-based company.

MacD IT is headquartered in Bathgate and provides support for small to medium sized businesses.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but to ensure continuity of service Alastair MacDonald, the owner and managing director of MacD IT, has joined Workflo Solutions as the head of IT sales.

Workflo managing director Michael Field, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ally to the Workflo Solutions family. This acquisition represents a strategic step forward in our mission to deliver innovative and comprehensive solutions to our clients.”

Mr MacDonald said: “This merger opens up a wealth of new resources and capabilities that will significantly benefit our clients,” he said.

Workflo has also appointed Paul Evans as head of public sector. He has enjoyed a 16-year career in the public sector working with local councils, universities, colleges, the NHS, blue light agencies, and other organisations.