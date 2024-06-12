Work to begin on new Edinburgh Arena next year

Venue approved

Work on Edinburgh Arena is scheduled to begin next year

A plan to build an 8,500 capacity arena in the west of Edinburgh has reached a key milestone after being approved by city councillors.

AEG Europe, the owner of London’s O2 Arena and Uber Arena in Berlin, is working with developer and site owner Parabola to bring the venue to fruition.

It will be built on an 18,500 sqm vacant site at Edinburgh Park, opposite Hermiston Gait retail park.

Edinburgh Park Arena will be privately funded and once an external contractor has been appointed and financed raised, it is proposed that construction will begin next year with the aim of delivering the first event in 2027.

It is estimated that the arena will attract more than 700,000 visitors each year, based on external assessment. It will also create at least 1,000 operational jobs.

Naming rights and a contractor are being sought for the Edinburgh Arena

Alex Hill, president and CEO of AEG Europe said: “Having worked closely with City of Edinburgh Council, we strongly believe the arena will deliver huge benefits to the city throughout every stage of the building’s life cycle – from development to completion, for years to come when we’re bringing the world’s best artists to the Scottish stage.”

Alistair Wood, executive vice president, real estate and development, AEG Europe added: “We thank the City of Edinburgh Council for their forward-thinking and proactive approach and for their shared vision of a new best-in-class arena for Edinburgh.

“We now turn our attention to expanding on these plans through the appointment of an external contractor, as well as seeking naming rights partners and finalising funding partners.”

As part of the planning phase, AEG Europe guest experience and sustainability experts have been integral in ensuring the venue design and future construction reflects unprecedented fan-first and sustainability measures, with further ambitions of ensuring Edinburgh Park will be the UK’s most sustainable arena.