Wavegarden surf resort hires staff ahead of opening

Tourism boost

Wavegarden will boost tourism

Scotland’s first inland surf resort is gearing up for its opening in September by hiring 100 of an expected total of 130 full and part-time staff.

The £55 million Lost Shore development at Ratho on the outskirts of Edinburgh, is forecast to cater to about 160,000 visitors annually and bring in £11 million to the local economy.

Along with the surwalking, running and cycling trails, high-end holiday accommodation, a food market, shops, a fitness spa and events space.

Andy Roger, new chief executive of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “Lost Shore Surf Resort is set to make a significant impact when we open in September.

“As a Living Wage Employer, we are dedicated to providing high-quality employment opportunities in the Edinburgh area, thereby supporting the community and local economy.”

“We have a range of roles available, suitable for everyone from students seeking part-time work to individuals looking to establish lasting careers in the tourism and hospitality industry.

“It’s an exciting time as we welcome new members to the Lost Shore team and tap into the diverse talent pool that Edinburgh and the wider region have to offer.”