Watt hires dragon Bartlett for influencer venture

BrewDog entrepreneur James Watt has brought Dragons’ Den panelist Steven Bartlett into his new influencer business as an investor and adviser.

Mr Watt, who has stood down as CEO of the brewing and pubs chain in co-founded in 2007, has hired the SocialChain and Flight Group founder after challenging the current line-up of Dragons’ Den panelisrts to invest in his new venture.

In a social media post he quipped that they were being given a “second chance”, after he and fellow BrewDog founder Martin Dickie failed to get support in 2009.

Mr Watt is planning a pre-seed crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube for his Social Tip venture which rewards people for posting about brands.

He aims to have established itself in the UK and US, with around 100,000 customers and 1,250 business-to-business partners. By 2026, the start-up is targeting 500,000 customers in Europe.

Early investors include UK tech fund Haatch (£310,000), alongside the British Investment Bank, MiniClip chief executive Rob Small and early BrewDog investor Keith Greggor. Almost £1.5m has been raised at a £13m pre-money valuation.

Launch brand partners for Social Tip include Bella & Duke, Homeslice, Huel, PureGym, Slug & Lettuce and Virgin Pure.

The founding Social Tip team includes Thomas Matecki, former chief technology officer of fintech Zilch, and Georgia Lee, former managing director of food delivery service Supper.