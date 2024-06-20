Waracle expands with Screenmedia acquisition

Techmedia deal

Chris Martin and Kenny Shaw

Technology services company Waracle is acquiring Screenmedia, the Glasgow-based design and software engineering agency.

Screenmedia has worked with big organisations such as Famous Grouse owner Edrington, the NHS, Channel 4 and Next.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, pairs the 145-strong team at Waracle – which specialises in mobile app, digital product development and AI – with Screenmedia’s team of 60. Waracle has offices in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

Waracle will expand into new sectors, adding transportation, retail and the third sector to its primary industries of health, energy and financial services.

“We are ready for the new wave of AI-enhanced, intelligent customer experiences,” said Waracle CEO Chris Martin.

“This is a strategic business decision to continue our growth. We reviewed what we needed to succeed going forward and this acquisition was a key part of the answer.”

Mr Martin will be CEO of the combined operation while Kenny Shaw, managing director at Screenmedia, will step back from day-to-day operations. Screenmedia won a Bafta for Best Interactive Media.

He added: “There are a lot of large, London-based technology consultancies attempting to grow their presence north of the border. We are doing the same in England and we have a strong and growing team there with ambitious plans for further acquisitions.”

Mr Shaw said: “Waracle has an impressive track record across regulated industries and our team at Screenmedia have a broad cross-section of sector experience. I think our new, combined organisation will make us a formidable force in Scotland’s technology consultancy space.”

Waracle, which is backed by growth capital investor BGF, has a client base that includes Lloyds Banking Group, Royal London, ScottishPower, Roche and Imperial College London.