The Average Business Energy Usage And Tips For High Consumers

Across the UK there’s a wide range of business, with SMEs and microbusinesses to some of the world’s biggest corporations. With this comes various levels of energy consumption. From some of the highest consuming industries like manufacturing, engineering and hospitality to others that are trying to cut down their consumption and introduce more sustainable methods of production to lower their carbon footprint.

In this article we explain what the average energy consumption of businesses is in the UK, highlighting how much this costs businesses annually but also some advice on what to do if your business is currently consuming high amounts of energy and are struggling to keep business energy bills down.

Average business energy consumption figures

According to the following figures, the average business in the UK uses X amount of energy based on size by number of employees.

The smallest businesses with around 0-10 employees uses on average between 5,000 kWh – 15,000 kWh of electricity per year

Meanwhile the largest size of company with upwards of 250 + employees and an annual revenue of £36,000,000 + uses anything from 50,000kWh and more per year.

Medium sized businesses with employee figures of between 51 – 250 people use around 30,000 kWh – 50,000 kWh of electricity per annum.

Looking at these figures allows businesses to determine whether they fit into the average consumption category for their business size, or if they may be overconsuming on average.

How to reduce your business energy usage

If you are currently over consuming and would like to make the changes required in order to reduce your consumption and therefore your energy bills, there are a number of proactive steps you can take:

Business upgrades – from insulation to lighting, you can upgrade areas of your business premises or offices to improve the energy efficiency of your business. Helping to reduce the amount of energy, particularly in high cost areas such as lighting and heating, you consume.

Promote a culture of energy savers – creating a working environment that encourages energy saving tactics such as turning off lights, shutting down technology not in use, and keeping rooms at an appropriate temperature, will benefit you, your employees and your business. The more involved you are in making a change, the quicker you will see results

Consider alternative energy sources – If you haven’t yet considered this, now may be the time to. With more and more investment from the UK government into the renewable energy market, businesses can utilise alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal energy to power their businesses. From fitting solar panels to working with renewable energy suppliers, there’s never been a better time to consider renewable energy and to improve your business’ approach to sustainability whilst saving money.

Why your business energy bills are so high

Your business energy bills can be impacted by a wide range of factors, from your chosen business energy supplier to the current energy market. However, your energy consumption will have a direct impact on what you pay for. Giving you a bit of control over your energy costs.

If you currently have excessively high energy bills but are using more energy than usual, it may be a good idea to complete an energy audit or an energy efficiency assessment to unlock the potential savings. These types of energy audits will make recommendations for your business, advising in which areas to make changes in order to cut down on energy consumption and subsequently lower your bills.

A good way to keep a close eye on your business energy consumption is to install a business smart meter. This will allow you to see real-time data of your energy usage, whilst also providing your supplier with more accurate meter readings.