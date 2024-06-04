St Andrews Links Trust reports record earnings of £43.8m

Golf boost

St Andrews Links Trust has reported record earnings of £43.8 million in 2023, with an increased profit of £11.5m.

The charity runs the Old Course, New, Jubilee and Castle Courses, as well as Strathtyrum, Balgove and Eden, and saw demand for its facilities reach a new high.

The revenue figure compared favourably to the previous year’s mark of £34m, with the operating profit up from £3.7m in 2022.

A record 233,082 rounds golf were played across the seven courses last year, representing an 11% increase on the previous record set in 2019. Course occupancy was also up at a record 78%.

There were 7.6 million balls hit at the St Andrews Links Golf Academy – two million more than the previous record number.

Additionally, the retail and F&B operations reported year-on-year customer increases of 20% and 29% respectively.

As a charitable trust, all profits are reinvested into the operation, maintenance and preservation of the links at St Andrews.

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said: “These unprecedented results for 2023 underline the renown in which the Home of Golf is held both here in St Andrews and around the world.

“The demand, not just on our golf courses but across all facilities, has been incredible and has significantly accelerated our recovery from a difficult period in 2020 and 2021.

“The recovery of our balance sheet and reserves allows us to revisit a strategy to invest in our physical and digital infrastructure to further enhance the experience of golfers in St Andrews and to continue to protect the links for future generations.”