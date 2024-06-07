SPFL signs ‘record-breaking’ deal with William Hill

New title sponsor

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Deal: William Hill

The SPFL has signed what it claims is a “record breaking” deal with William Hill which sees the bookmaker become title sponsor of all four leagues.

Kicking off at the beginning of the new season, the agreement will run for five years, with William Hill replacing car dealership cinch, which terminated its five-year sponsorship deal, thought to be worth around £1.6 million per year, two years early.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “William Hill is a name long associated with Scottish football, and we are enormously excited to have reached a long-term, record-breaking agreement with our new title sponsors.

“This is tremendous news for our clubs and their fans, for the profile of the league, and for Scottish football in general.

“In addition to the sponsorship with William Hill, our pioneering gambling harm awareness programme with EPIC will help to educate the communities across the 42 SPFL clubs on gambling harm prevention.”