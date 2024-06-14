SFE chair McGuigan to hand over role to Dawe

Finance

By a Daily Business reporter |

John McGuigan and Sue Dawe

John McGuigan will step down as chairman of Scottish Financial Enterprise and his successor Sue Dawe will be confirmed at an EGM next month.

Mr McGuigan took on the role in November 2022, having joined the SFE board in 2016. Prior to this, he spent nine years with Standard Life and Phoenix Group as group customer director, as well as time in Munich as managing director of sales and service for Telefonica.

He was appointed chairman of Scottish Rugby in 2023 and of mutual insurer Scottish Friendly earlier this year.

Ms Dawe is EY Scotland managing partner for financial services as well as SFE deputy chair, having joined the SFE board in 2019.

SFE chief executive Sandy Begbie said: “On behalf of SFE and our members I’d like to thank John for his leadership and direction, both during his tenure as chair and since joining the SFE board.

“He has brought a wealth of experience and insight to the SFE board and while I am sad to see him go, John’s leadership has helped build the strong, diverse and committed board that will continue to drive our organisation as we deliver on our strategy.

“John has presided over continued growth for our organisation both in terms of our membership and our profile in championing the interests of Scotland’s financial and professional services sector. He has been very supportive to me, and leaves SFE with our very best wishes.”