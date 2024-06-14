Rogano owners sue landlord in bid to reopen

Legal action

Rogano was a Glasgow institution

Legal action has been launched against the landlord of a famous Scottish restaurant which was closed after severe flooding during the Covid pandemic.

Rogano in Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square was popular with A-list celebrities such as Rod Stewart, Jude Law, David Bowie and Keira Knightly.

The Art Deco restaurant was closed in December 2020 and now the owners have won a bid to have a compensation claim against their landlords heard in Scotland’s highest civil court.

Forthwell Ltd’s directors have raised proceedings against the firm which act as the Rogano’s landord – Pontegadea UK Ltd.

Forthwell’s lawyers have argued that “substantial damage” was caused to the business due to flooding on three different occasions between December 9, 2020 and January 10, 2021.

They argue that the damage was caused by an “insured risk” and that Pontegadea breached its obligation to maintain the Rogano and allow it to trade.

Lawyers for Forthwell want a judge at the Court of Session to order Pontegadea to provide repairs at the premises to allow it to re-open.

Pontegadea’s representatives wanted the court to strike out Forthwell’s bid to recover a damages claim of £789,000. They told Lord Braid that it couldn’t seek damages in this respect as an insurance policy for the premises was in place. They argued that this meant Forthwell couldn’t sue.

In a written judgment published by the court on Thursday, Lord Braid allowed the matter to proceed after concluding that the law permits Forthwell to come to court.

Rogano’s opened in 1935 and its interior was inspired by the Queen Mary, the transatlantic lliner now a hotel in Long Beach, California.

The restaurant was a popular haunt for Glasgow’s business and cultural elite, attracting regular visits from the likes of Rod Stewart who would pop in ahead of big Celtic matches.