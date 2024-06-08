Regional airports re-introduce 100ml liquid rule

Travel change

By a Daily Business reporter |

Aberdeen Airport is among those affected by the change

Restrictions on carrying liquids over 100ml in hand luggage are being temporarily reintroduced at some smaller airports.

The Department for Transport said the move will “enable further improvements to be made to new checkpoint systems” and is not in response to a specific threat.

The change will apply from 00:01 BST on Sunday 9 June 2024 and will affect passengers at Aberdeen, Leeds Bradford, London City, Newcastle, Southend and Teesside airports.

Airports affected have Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC) in full operation and had scrapped the 100ml liquid rules after introducing the high-tech CT scanners.

A spokesperson from the DfT insisted t it was a temporary measure.

An Aberdeen airport, a spokesperson told the BBC: “Passengers are requested to ensure that all liquids carried in cabin baggage do not exceed 100ml to help get you through the security checkpoint.”

Most UK airports, including London Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester, had kept the old rules in place anyway after not getting all their new scanners in place.

The government originally told all UK airports to upgrade to the new scanners by 2022, but the deadline was later moved to 1 June 2024. Major airports were subsequently allowed to miss the 1 June roll-out date. Some smaller airports had already met the deadline and removed the 100ml rule.

Airports had to apply individually for extensions, which could mean passengers may have to deal with the restrictions until June 2025.

The DfT previously said that the Civil Aviation Authority would impose financial penalties on airports that kept missing deadlines.

In January, consumer group Which? warned that extending the restrictions could cause confusion during the summer holidays.

The rules requiring liquids to be taken through security, in containers of 100ml or less in a clear plastic bag, were introduced in 2006 after a plot to bomb a transatlantic flight was foiled.

The new scanners use CT X-ray technology to provide 3D images, so items can be left inside bags and liquids up to two litres will be permitted.

Airports have been hit by supply chain issues and faced major construction work to install the scanners.

The X-ray machines, similar to CT scanners used in hospitals, are very heavy and in some instances, floors will need to be reinforced.