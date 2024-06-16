Labour pledge

Reeves unveils wealth fund to re-industrialise UK

| June 16, 2024
Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves: promising 650,000 jobs (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will on Monday unveil detailed targets for Labour’s £7.3 billion National Wealth Fund, with a commitment to create 650,000 jobs.

The fund will be a central plank of the party’s Green Prosperity Plan, with every £1 invested by government unlocking at least £3 from the private sector.

Ms Reeves says the plan ‘will help to re-industrialise the UK’ with 650,000 jobs for plumbers, electricians, engineers and technicians created in the next five years across the country – the equivalent to 350 new jobs every day.

It includes £2.5 billion to rebuild the steel industry, £1.8bn for ports and the supply chain, £1.5bn in gigafactories, £1bn to accelerate carbon capture infrastructure and £500m to support the development of green hydrogen.

In March, Ms Reeves announced a task force of experts, including the former Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, to provide advice to the Labour Party on how to implement the National Wealth Fund. She will confirm on Monday that the Taskforce will be asked to report back shortly after the general election.  

She has already prioritised setting up a national planning framework before Christmas so that housing targets are restored and wind farms and gigafactories face fewer obstacles to planning permission. 

“Labour’s plan for growth is about making Britain better off, with good jobs paying a decent wage being created right across the United Kingdom,” she said.

“The next Labour government will work hand in hand with the private sector to bring investment to Britain’s industrial heartlands and I have been clear that our National Wealth Fund will be a crucial tool in the armoury to deliver on this ambition.

“This election is about change: stability with a changed Labour Party that will make you better off or five more years of chaos from the Conservatives that will mean £4,800 more on your mortgage.”

SNP leader John Swinney says its manifesto, to be published this week, “will focus on the issues that matter most to people, offering a real vision of hope in stark contrast to the continuing despair being offered by Westminster.”

He says SNP MPs will” stand fully against public spending cuts – whether they are Tory cuts or Labour cuts.

“Instead, we will propose investment in our people and public services like our NHS – to build a sustainable economy which works for everyone.”

Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan promises new jobs across the country:Regional totals
 Clean Power/ NWFWarm Homes Plan 
North East27,0008,00035,000
North West54,00023,00077,000
Yorkshire and the Humber53,00018,00071,000
East Midlands31,00015,00046,000
West Midlands31,00019,00050,000
Eastern38,00018,00056,000
London46,00022,00068,000
South East52,00025,00077,000
South West44,00017,00061,000
Scotland53,00016,00069,000
Wales19,00010,00029,000
Northern Ireland12,0005,50017,500
Total460,000196,500656,500
National total656,500
, News, Economy, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

IFSD Glasgow

SFE calls for new tax and immigration strategies

Scotland’s key financial services sector is calling for the UK and Scottish governments to workRead More

Money cash

Inflation could hit 2% target ahead of Bank meeting

Inflation is forecast to fall close to the Bank of England’s 2% target, though theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.