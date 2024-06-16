Reeves unveils wealth fund to re-industrialise UK

Labour pledge

Rachel Reeves: promising 650,000 jobs (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will on Monday unveil detailed targets for Labour’s £7.3 billion National Wealth Fund, with a commitment to create 650,000 jobs.

The fund will be a central plank of the party’s Green Prosperity Plan, with every £1 invested by government unlocking at least £3 from the private sector.

Ms Reeves says the plan ‘will help to re-industrialise the UK’ with 650,000 jobs for plumbers, electricians, engineers and technicians created in the next five years across the country – the equivalent to 350 new jobs every day.

It includes £2.5 billion to rebuild the steel industry, £1.8bn for ports and the supply chain, £1.5bn in gigafactories, £1bn to accelerate carbon capture infrastructure and £500m to support the development of green hydrogen.

In March, Ms Reeves announced a task force of experts, including the former Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, to provide advice to the Labour Party on how to implement the National Wealth Fund. She will confirm on Monday that the Taskforce will be asked to report back shortly after the general election.

She has already prioritised setting up a national planning framework before Christmas so that housing targets are restored and wind farms and gigafactories face fewer obstacles to planning permission.

“Labour’s plan for growth is about making Britain better off, with good jobs paying a decent wage being created right across the United Kingdom,” she said.

“The next Labour government will work hand in hand with the private sector to bring investment to Britain’s industrial heartlands and I have been clear that our National Wealth Fund will be a crucial tool in the armoury to deliver on this ambition.

“This election is about change: stability with a changed Labour Party that will make you better off or five more years of chaos from the Conservatives that will mean £4,800 more on your mortgage.”

SNP leader John Swinney says its manifesto, to be published this week, “will focus on the issues that matter most to people, offering a real vision of hope in stark contrast to the continuing despair being offered by Westminster.”

He says SNP MPs will” stand fully against public spending cuts – whether they are Tory cuts or Labour cuts.

“Instead, we will propose investment in our people and public services like our NHS – to build a sustainable economy which works for everyone.”

Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan promises new jobs across the country: Regional totals Clean Power/ NWF Warm Homes Plan North East 27,000 8,000 35,000 North West 54,000 23,000 77,000 Yorkshire and the Humber 53,000 18,000 71,000 East Midlands 31,000 15,000 46,000 West Midlands 31,000 19,000 50,000 Eastern 38,000 18,000 56,000 London 46,000 22,000 68,000 South East 52,000 25,000 77,000 South West 44,000 17,000 61,000 Scotland 53,000 16,000 69,000 Wales 19,000 10,000 29,000 Northern Ireland 12,000 5,500 17,500 Total 460,000 196,500 656,500 National total 656,500