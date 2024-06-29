Reeves prepares to ‘feminise’ Treasury thinking

General Election

History maker: Rachel Reeves (pic: Terry Murden)

Rachel Reeves is on the verge of making history, as Britain’s first female Chancellor of the Exchequer, and already questions are emerging over how much she may “feminise” the role.

Among her ambitions is closing the gender pay gap “once and for all” by making sure that men and women earn the same.

She wants to ensure that women’s issues are properly factored into business and economic policy-making and that there is a true re-balancing of boardrooms and committees that extend beyond box-ticking.

Expect a change of priorities, with Labour promising to provide thousands of nursery places in primary schools.

Campaigners hope to see more focus on getting women into work, measures to improve the ability of women to raise finance for their businesses, and more help for the care sector which is heavily dependent on women.

There is likely to be more assistance for the low paid and those in flexible work, both of which are female focused.

Ms Reeves will have the support of other strong females likely to be in Labour’s first Cabinet. They include Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister and Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities; Bridget Phillipson, Shadow Secretary of State for Education; and Yvette Cooper Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department.

However, while Ms Reeves may be seen as a champion of female rights and representation she has already upset one lobby group after stating that there is no money to compensate the Waspi campaigners – women born in the 1950s who say they were not properly informed of changes to the state pension age.

Sturgeon to face MPs

Former Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will appear before the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday.

Ms Sturgeon was due to give evidence to the Westminster-based Committee on Monday 29 April, but the session was postponed due to a change in witness availability.

She will be the latest high-profile witness to give evidence to the Committee as its inquiry into relations between Westminster and Holyrood gathers pace.

Intergovernmental Relations: 25 Years since the Scotland Act has received evidence from other prominent politicians including Tony Blair, Lord David Cameron, Alex Salmond and Angus Robertson MSP.