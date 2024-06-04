Reeves: no tax relief changes, no cash for Waspi

Labour pledge

Rachel Reeves with Anas Sarwar addressing staff at NatWest/RBS head office in Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden)

Rachel Reeves, the Shadow Chancellor, today said there would be “limited tax increases” to fund Labour’s spending commitments, with no change to relief on pensions, inheritance tax or share ownership.

She also effectively ruled out paying compensation to the Waspi campaigners who claim previous governments misinformed them about changes to the women’s state pension age.

Speaking to journalists alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the head office of NatWest Group in Edinburgh, she said these tax increases would allow for an immediate cash injection into public services.

They include money raised in VAT and business rates on private school fees, the windfall tax to fund GB Energy and the Natlonal Wealth Fund, and cracking down on tax avoidance.

“These are the only tax increases that we need to fund our plans,” she said.

On changing tax reliefs, she said: “We don’t have any plans on taxation beyond those that I have already set out.”

Asked about the campaign led by the Women Against State Pensions Inequality (Waspi) who were promised compensation under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour party, Ms Reeves said: “On Waspi, I recognise that injustice, but there are lots of things that a Labour government might like to do but the state of the public finances and the dire need of our public services means that we won’t be able to do everything that we might like to do.

“Our manifesto will be published shortly but I’ve said we won’t put forward anything that is not fully costed and we have not set out any money for this.”

She added that Labour had “no plans to deviate from the government’s plan” to sell off the remaining taxpayer-owned shares in NatWest, but fell short of committing to a Tell Sid retail offer which was postponed because of the general election.

In 2008 the government took an 84% stake in RBS, as it was at the time, to save it from collapse. After a series of sales the holding currently stands at 22.5%.

“My priority is getting value for money for the taxpayer,” said Ms Reeves. “We don’t want the public [taxpayers] to hold those shares for any longer than they need to.”

On the controversial move to impose VAT on private schools, she said many schools have said they would not pass on the full cost and the money raised would help meet a financial shortfall facing the state school system.

During a Q&A session with NatWest staff, she said it would be “the privilege of my life” to become the first female Chancellor and said she would fight to close the gender pay gap “once and for all”.

Labour would set up a Commissioner to recover money fraudulently claimed during the Covid pandemic.

“I am determined to get that money back,” she said.

