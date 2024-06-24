Ready for festival season Here’s everything your event needs for the perfect sound

Advertorial Content |

Festival season is something that can either be a disaster or a huge success. Obviously, the weather, atmosphere and food and drink (not to mention the hygiene facilities) make or break the festival experience. However, if the sound fails to deliver, you’ll likely give your guests an experience they’ll remember for all the wrong reasons. With this in mind, getting the sound right is paramount, but luckily, we’re here to give you a useful guide on how to get the perfect sound at your next event.

Acoustics First

The first thing you’ll need to do before you book any sound services is to get an idea of the acoustics of your venue. While most festivals take place outside, there are plenty of things to consider, such as whether you’re having tents, and even whether there are trees surrounding your venue. One of the best things to do is get sound professionals to assess the venue. They can then recommend the equipment you’ll need to make sure your guests experience crystal clear sound.

Key Equipment

No matter where you’re holding the festival, there are some key pieces of equipment you’ll need.

Powerful PA system – Your PA system needs to be tailored to the size and acoustics of your venue. Doing so will allow everyone, no matter whether they’re at the back or the front of the crowd.

Line array speakers – If you want great sound distribution and even coverage of your venue, line array speakers allow sound to travel further and will provide more clarity.

Subwoofers – It’s all about the bass – getting those deeper sounds is paramount to ensuring a richness of sound.

Mixing console – As the sound engineers control centre, the mixing console helps control the levels of sound all across your venue. Whether you opt for digital or analogue boards will depend on your needs.

Microphones – Depending on your performers, you’ll likely need a mix of condenser and dynamic microphones.

DI Boxes – To connect instruments effectively.

Stage monitors – In-ear monitors are crucial for musicians to be able to hear themselves and provide an optimal performance.

Sound Engineers

As well as hiring great sound equipment, you’ll need to hire great sound engineers. They will be able to understand what needs you have, as well as handling sound checks and any mixing required. In addition, they’ll be able to troubleshoot any issues quickly, and keep your sound at optimal levels. Some things you’ll need to consider on top of this, include:

Leaving enough time for sound checks – Your engineer will need time to ensure every component is working correctly and providing optimal sound.

Leaving time for speaker placement – Your engineer may need to move some of your speakers to ensure you have even coverage, and that feedback is minimised.

Acoustic considerations – You may need to place temporary acoustic panels, particularly in tents and covered spaces. These can help control sound reflections, improving the quality of the audio.

Is that all?

Not only will you need to consider the equipment and engineering requirements, but there are also a few additional considerations to make.

Power – You’ll need to make sure you can generate enough power to ensure your sound system is fully powered. Generators can be hired for this express purpose.

Weather – Sound equipment isn’t always the best thing to have out when it’s raining. Ensuring safe cable management and fixing covers to delicate equipment will ensure the quality and safety of your sound system.

By considering all this, and getting the right sound system for your venue, you’re sure to have an audio experience that delivers what you want to your festival goers.