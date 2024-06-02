Private sector forecasts growth as activity stabilises

CBI indicator

Business is expecting three months of growth

Private sector activity stabilised in the three months to May with expectations for growth over the next three, according to the CBI’s latest growth indicator.

Performance to the end of last month was flat at just +2% but compared favourably to -14% in the three months to April and marks the firmest out-turn since July 2022.

The improvement in activity was driven partly by a stabilisation in services business volumes (-1% from -21% in April), reflecting marginal growth in business & professional services (+4%), offset by a continued decline in consumer services (-23%).

Distribution sales were also flat (+1% from -10%) – the firmest result in over a year – while manufacturing output rose for the first time since November 2022 (+14% from +3%).

Firms’ expectations for growth over the next three months remain positive (+7%), albeit easing a little on the two months prior. Expectations are for modest but broad-based growth, with activity anticipated to rise across all sub-sectors: distribution (+9%), manufacturing (+7%), and services (+7%).

Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, said: “After such a prolonged period of subdued activity, it’s encouraging to see things start to stabilise across the private sector.

“That expectations for growth remain positive should give further reassurance that things are heading in the right direction, alongside our survey data showing that hiring intentions are holding up.

“But the recovery remains in its early stages, and firms in some sectors – particularly consumer-facing ones – continue to struggle.

“With a date now set for a General Election, we need all parties setting out clear policies to reduce business costs, attract investment and deliver a return to long-term sustainable growth.”