Premier Sports secures rights for Premiership games

Five-year deal

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Grateful: Neil Doncaster

Up to 80 Scottish Premiership matches will be screened live next season after the SPFL struck a major new deal with Premier Sports.

The agreement will see Premier Sports broadcast 20 top-flight games for the next five years in the UK and Ireland, the rights shared with Sky Sports who can show up to 60 fixtures as part of their current deal which runs until 2029.

The contract with the sponsors of the Scottish League Cup, is reportedly worth a minimum of £10 million, to be shared among the 12 Premiership clubs.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “This is tremendous news for SPFL clubs and supporters alike and means that up to 80 Premiership matches will be broadcast live next season across Sky Sports and Premier Sports. This will be the highest number of live matches ever broadcast from the Scottish Premiership.

“With Premier Sports already having the rights to the Premier Sports Cup and Scottish Cup, they have cemented their place as a key broadcaster of live Scottish football.

“We are extremely grateful to Premier Sports for their increased investment into the game, which will bring an additional eight-figure sum into Scottish football over the next five years, meaning further record-breaking payments to clubs.”

Michael O’Rourke, founder of Premier Sports, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our Scottish football offering to fans in what is a hugely exciting time for Scottish football at both club and international level.

“The addition of the Scottish Premiership means we are showing more Scottish football than ever before and we’re looking forward to broadcasting games and storylines from one of Europe’s most exciting and passionate league for the next five years.”