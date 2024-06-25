Pagoda PR closes as Casey plans new venture

Agency shuts

Angela Casey: closure is too difficult to detail

One of Scotland’s public relations companies has closed “for reasons too complicated to detail” and will cease trading over the next week.

The Edinburgh-based agency was solvent and profitable and no further reasons for the shutdown were made available.

Angela Casey, managing director, said the decision to close marks “the end of an era”, but said she would be launching a new venture.

“For a variety of reasons too complicated to detail here, the Pagoda team is going in different directions and we will cease trading in the next week or so,” she said in a social media post.

“We were solvent and profitable and I have been proud to work with a team so talented and hardworking, launching many hugely successful PR careers and working with some fantastic and inspiring clients.

“However, if there is one thing I have learnt in my decades of running consultancies, you simply never know what’s around the corner and it’s your reaction to what impacts you that determines the person you are, both professionally and personally.

“So it’s a move to a very different way of working which I am excited about. Watch this space for an announcement in the next few months about my new enterprise!

“Two attitudes have remained with me throughout my career so far: be kind, because everyone has a contribution to make; and never give up, just find the joy.”

Ms Casey is a former assistant to two government ministers in the mid-eighties, having worked in PR and public affairs in Westminster, Brussels and Scotland for more than 25 years.

She has advised many public sector and private organisations on their external communications and is experienced in corporate and crisis communications as well as tourism and campaigning.

Aside from working with clients in Scotland, including Howden, Midlothian Council and VisitScotland, she advised London Luton Airport on public affairs and public relations, Alcan, Reliance, bmi british midland and Hewlett Packard.

She worked for many years with law firm Fyfe Ireland and headed the team managing PR for Baker Tilly after its buyout from HLB Kidsons.

Other commitments have included IoD Scotland and CricketScotland.