Opulus rebrands as Wbg and plans UK expansion

Accounting change

Allan Dowie: enormous potential

Opulus Financial, the accounting group, has been rebranded under the single identity of Wbg, following N4 Partners’ recent seven figure investment to become the majority shareholder.

Wbg has grown through a series of acquisitions since its inception in 2022 and has expansion plans across the UK.

The new office network currently operates across five main locations – Ayrshire, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Manchester – with a further two new locations planned for the coming months.

Allan Dowie, interim CEO said: “From a standing start in 2022, Wbg has undertaken six acquisitions, employs 170 staff, and it will see a further headcount increase of 15% across the business over the next few months.

“We see enormous potential, based on the current platform and management team, to grow organically and expand the business further with a number of exciting acquisitions on the horizon.”