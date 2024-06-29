Company launch

Morrison in new venture after cutting AM Bid ties

| June 29, 2024
Andrew Morrison: new chapter (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Andrew Morrison will unveil his latest business venture on Monday after formally ending his links to procurement company AM Bid.

Mr Morrison sold AM Bid and Ultimate Tender Coach to Bidding Limited a year ago and has now cut ties with the business he launched in Edinburgh almost 10 years ago.

Bidding Ltd, which also owns HealthBid and ContractsWise, was the fourth to approach AM Bid and the third in 2023.

Selling was in line with Mr Morrison’s eight to 10 years exit deadline. Former rugby international and now executive coach David Sole served as non executive chairman from 2017 to 2020.

In a LinkedIn post Mr Morrison said: “On Monday I launch my new business which is not bid-related!

“I would like to thank all of the people who work/have worked with AM Bid as well as the many clients who enlist our help with their bids, proposals and tenders. I also got great support from many organisations.”

