Mint Building on market with £41 million price tag

Grade A offer

The Mint Building was completed in 2019 (pic: Hines)

A prime new office block in Edinburgh city centre has been put on the market with a price tag of £41 million.

The Mint Building in St Andrew Square formed part of a redevelopment of West Register Street by the Chris Stewart Group and was designed by Hoskins Architects. It is adjacent to the Edinburgh Grand hotel, formerly a bank.

The nine-story building features just under 60,000 sq ft of Grade A offices and 11,000 sq ft of restaurant and retail units. It is fully let to four tenants: FNZ, Nationwide Building Society, Franco Manca and Tattu.

Hines acquired the building in December 2019 on behalf of its European Core Fund.

Colin Finlayson, director of Lismore Real Estate Advisors which has brought the building to the market on behalf of Hines, said it is a “rare opportunity” to acquire a newly-developed building in a prime location.