Logan and Cook bring expertise to NMIS board

Industry

Neil Logan and Allan Cook

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) has strengthened its non-executive board with the appointment of Neil Logan and Allan Cook.

The duo bring extensive leadership in engineering, manufacturing and digital entrepreneurship to the board.

Mr Logan has a broad range of experience and a passion for leading and supporting innovative businesses grow and succeed.

He is the former CEO and co-founder of Incremental Group, where he spearheaded projects and strategies to support the company’s growth through to its successful sale in 2022. He also served as the chair of The Data Lab from 2014 to 2018, where he played a pivotal role in supporting the organisation’s mission of generating economic value from data science and analytics.

Mr Cook is a renowned industrial engineer and business leader with expertise in the automotive, aerospace, and defence industries. Most recently he was chair of global engineering consultancy, Atkins; the High Value Manufacturing Catapult; and, HS2.

He served as chief executive at Cobham and has held senior executive roles at GEC-Marconi, BAE Systems, and Hughes Aircraft and is currently chair of the Materials Innovation Leadership Group for the Henry Royce Institute.

Mr Logan said, “With my background in digital transformation and technology, I have been at the forefront of a range of projects and initiatives that have helped to future-proof engineering and manufacturing companies operating across the UK.”

Mr Cook said: “Supporting NMIS with its ambition to secure Scotland’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing is a great opportunity. Innovation and collaboration are critical for solving complex industrial-scale challenges and NMIS has a clear role in facilitating that across key sectors.”

NMIS is operated by the University of Strathclyde and part of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult.