Invinity to open manufacturing site in Motherwell

Battery storage

Invinity is responding to soaring demand

Battery storage firm Invinity is opening a new manufacturing facility in Motherwell after leasing a 26,000 sq ft unit that is six times the size of its existing facility in Bathgate.

The expansion will meet the growing demand for long-duration energy storage in the UK. It will increase the company’s UK assembly capacity to over 500 MWh per year.

The new Motherwell facility, employing about 40 staff, will primarily focus on battery assembly, allowing Invinity’s existing facility in Bathgate to focus on the manufacture of the company’s patented cell stack.

This manufacturing expansion is in line with Invinity’s growth strategy set out earlier this month as part of the £57m fundraise which completed on 24 May and included a £25m investment into Invinity by UK Infrastructure Bank.

It expects the Motherwell site to become operational during the third quarter of this year, enabling the faster, more efficient delivery of certain projects within the company’s commercial pipeline in the near term.

The company also plans to undertake upgrades to its Bathgate facility later this year including the installation of a semi-automated production line, anticipated to further boost manufacturing capacity and contribute to a greater reduction in unit production costs.

Larry Zulch, chief executive at Invinity, said: “We are seeing the market for Long Duration Energy Storage in the UK expanding dramatically alongside increasing dependence on renewable energy.

“We are looking forward to serving the country’s energy storage requirements with batteries made in Britain. Quadrupling our UK manufacturing footprint is a big step forward in this direction.”