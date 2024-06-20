Harry’s former Invictus CEO joins Lost Shore Resort

Leisure

Victoria Gosling and Andy Hadden

Victoria Gosling, a leading figure in the UK sports industry who worked alongside the Duke of Sussex, has joined Lost Shore Surf Resort as non-executive director.

When it opens at Ratho near Edinburgh this Autumn, Lost Shore will provide surfing facilities for beginners to elite, high-performance athletes.

Ms Gosling currently chairs GB Surfing and is a board director of the British Olympic Association. The former Royal Air Force group captain is also CEO of GB Snowsport and chair of the Rugby Centurions Foundations.

She served as chief executive of the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, the event supported by Harry, Duke of Sussex. She now serves as a strategic advisor to the UK delegation for the sports event for injured servicemen and women.

Ms Gosling was awarded an MBE in 2004 for services to the RAF and was subsequently awarded an OBE for her commitment to RAF Benson and to adaptive sports.

Commenting on her latest appoinment, she said: “It is an incredibly exciting time for surfing here in the UK, with Olympic inclusion having a huge impact on broadening the sport’s wider public appeal, and the rising number of wave pools increasing accessibility to surfable waves for all abilities.

“The Wavegarden technology powering Lost Shores is the clear leader in this growing sector and provides a huge opportunity for us to attract high-profile international surf events in the future, as well as catering for first timers wanting to try something new.

“Paired with the community focus of Lost Shore Surf Resort and their academic collaboration with Edinburgh Napier University, joining the Board was an opportunity that I could not pass up”

Andy Hadden, founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “As well as providing a world class tourism offering, Lost Shore will also have some of the country’s best professional surfers using our cutting edge wave pool to hone their skills.

“Bringing Victoria on to the team was really important for us and she brings a wealth of experience in working with professional athletes across a number of adventure sports. Like us, she lives and breathes sport and we cannot wait to work with her to bring the huge benefits of surfing to more people and cement Scotland’s place in the world as a powerhouse of surfing.”

Andy Roger, chief executive of Lost Shore Surf Resort, added: “We are building a team at Lost Shore full of very talented individuals. We are really proud to have Victoria joining our board as a non-executive director and we know that she is going to have a huge impact.

“Lost Shore is bringing Europe’s largest wave pool to Scotland and with our luxury lodges and premium pods, waterfront restaurants and wellness studio, we are one of the most hotly anticipated tourism openings anywhere in the world this year.”