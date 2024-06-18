Grouse Lettings expands through acquisitions

Property deal

Babs Buglass and Neale Bisset with Ross Watt

Grouse Lettings, a residential property management and leasing business, has expanded its

property portfolio threefold following the acquisition of one firm and the part-acquisition of another.

The Aberdeen firm has acquired Babs Buglass Leasing and the long-term lettings

side of the PMC Property business. The combined valued of the deals is six-figures.

Babs Buglass, founder and director of her leasing firm, will join the Grouse Lettings team.

Having sold the residential lettings part of the business, Neale Bisset, co-chairman, and

Simon Hudson, managing director, have exited the long-term rental sector to focus on the

factoring and short-term rental division of PMC Property.

The deals mean Grouse Lettings’ portfolio of managed properties increases to 281, up from

71 – a rise of 295%. Grouse Lettings will now be processing annual rents of £2.4m.

Ross Watt, managing director of Grouse Lettings, said: “The addition of Babs brings a wealth of knowledge to our team, and we’re thrilled to have her on board. Neale, Simon and Babs were excellent to work with during the acquisition process.

“We see a significant opportunity to enhance the service provided to landlords and tenants.

These acquisitions mark an exciting new chapter for Grouse Lettings as we aim to take the

business to the next level with our customer-focused approach. We would not rule out

further acquisitions in the Aberdeen area.”

Mr Watt, who has nearly 20 years of experience at senior level in the property management and

leasing sector, founded Grouse Lettings in 2020 as a part-time venture. Earlier this year, he

exited his role as shareholder and commercial director at Newton Property Management to

focus on Grouse Lettings.

Grouse Lettings has an office on Queen’s Terrace, and the lettings operations of PMC

Property, based in Oldmeldrum, and Babs Buglass Leasing, in Westhill, will now be

managed from the West End location. Grouse Lettings manages residential properties for

rent in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Angus.