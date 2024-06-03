Giant cranes will expand freight options at Greenock

Port boost

Crane arriving at Greenock

The first of two £25m ship-to-shore cranes that have been built in Ireland have arrived in Greenock where they are expected to boost productivity.

The 932 tonne, 72 metre tall structure will be fully operational later this year following stringent testing.

The cranes will help accommodate increased demand from cargo owners, and support growth in transatlantic trade, as well as future proof the port.

The capabilities of the new cranes have already been key in securing new routes, including a new weekly deep sea container service connecting Scotland to Turkey.

The cranes are the largest single investment made at the container terminal and comes less than a year after a £20 million cruise ship visitor centre opened at the neighbouring Greenock Ocean Terminal.

Jim McSporran, port director at Peel Ports Clydeport, said: “It’s a really special moment to welcome the first of our two new cranes to the Port of Greenock.

“These two structures will be transformational for the port, significantly expanding our freight capabilities here, and we’re all really excited for having them fully operational later this year.

“Once installed they will also boost efficiency and bring more opportunities for global connections and worldwide trade into Greenock, further strengthening our position as a major port for importers and exporters.”

The second of the huge structures is due to arrive in the coming weeks/months.

They are to be named ‘U-Crane Bolt’ after the Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt and ‘Craner Swift’ in tribute to Taylor Swift following a naming competition with local children.