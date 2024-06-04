Face of pandemic joins private health care firm

Director hire

Jason Leitch gave daily briefings on the pandemic

Jason Leitch, who was the face of the Scottish government’s Covid briefings, has joined a private healthcare business just weeks after stepping down from his post amid controversy over deleted WhatsApp messages.

Professor Leitch was Scotland’s national clinical director and guided the government and the public through the pandemic.

It emerged last year that he had destroyed electronic messages around the pandemic and lockdown which therefore were unavailable to the official Covid inquiries. He left his post at the end of April saying he was looking for new challenges in the health and care sector, as well as continuing his charity work.

He has now joined Elanic Medical as a non-executive director, one of a number of appointments to the firm’s senior leadership team. In his new role, Prof Leitch will provide governance support, helping to ensure patient safety and quality.

Also joining the company are Kristian Campbell, who has 20 years of leadership experience in private healthcare and hospitality, who becomes managing director, and Michael Logue, who has spent the last 11 years in various senior roles within one of the UK’s largest private healthcare providers. He becomes director of strategy & operational excellence.

Ashleigh Jolly has been promoted to the senior team as director of clinical services. He has worked for Elanic for over 10 years.

In the summer, Elanic Medical will open a purpose-built 15,000 sq ft hospital above the company’s existing surgical clinic in Bath Street, Glasgow.

The new facility will offer a range of elective treatments and surgeries including orthopaedic and bariatric procedures, to self-paying and private medical insured patients from across Scotland and the North of England, who are seeking timely treatment.