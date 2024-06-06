Euro 2024: Breaking down England’s group

Advertorial Content |

As England enter Euro 2024, hopes are high for the Three Lions to claim their first major international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

At 3/1, the England to win Euros odds are firmly in Gareth Southgate’s side favour, but this is not the first time in recent history the Three Lions have entered a major tournament as one of the favourites, so take that with a pinch of salt.

The group stage is where England will be looking to gain momentum and build crucial confidence, and in Group C, the Three Lions face a set of opponents that could pose interesting challenges.

That said, here’s a closer look at the teams that stand in England’s way in the early stages of the tournament — Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia.

Serbia

England will kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on June 16 at the Veltins-Arena.

Despite finishing second in their qualifying group behind Hungary, Serbia’s mixed results in the qualifiers — four wins, two draws, and two defeats — suggest they can be unpredictable.

Recent friendlies have been similarly inconsistent, highlighted by a heavy 4-0 defeat to Russia and a narrow 1-0 victory over Cyprus.

This will be England’s first encounter with Serbia since they played the then Serbia and Montenegro back in 2003, a match which England narrowly won 2-1.

Given Serbia’s potential for unpredictability, England will need to be wary, but will still fancy their chances of starting the tournament with a win.

Denmark

The match against Denmark on June 20 in Frankfurt is poised to be England’s toughest group fixture on paper.

The Danes have proven to be stout opponents in recent encounters with the Three Lions, including a win and a draw during the Nations League and the memorable Euro 2020 semi-final, which saw England prevail in extra time thanks to a dramatic Harry Kane goal.

Denmark’s strong performance in qualifying, where they topped their group with seven wins in 10 games, shows they have the quality and resilience to challenge England.

However, their disappointing exit in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be something they’re eager to improve upon.

England must bring their best game to overcome this well-drilled Danish side.

Slovenia

England’s final group match will be against Slovenia on June 25 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.

Slovenia finished their qualifying campaign second to Denmark on goal difference, drawing at home and losing away to the Danes.

Despite this, Slovenia has shown they can compete with strong teams, demonstrated by their impressive recent friendly wins over the USA and Portugal.

While England have never lost to Slovenia, boasting five wins and a draw in previous encounters, they cannot afford to underestimate a side that has been growing in confidence and capability.

England will be the heavy favourites to win this fixture in the Euro 2024 betting, and this match could be crucial in deciding the final group standings.

This group is an intriguing first hurdle for Southgate’s side.

The key for England will be managing each game as it comes, ensuring they do not underestimate their opponents while exploiting their strengths to secure early victories.

With careful planning and execution, England have a strong chance of emerging from Group C in a favourable position for the knockout stages.