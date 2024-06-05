EQ Accountants adds Yates & Co to portfolio

Acquisition

Craig Nicol and David Yates

Scottish accountancy firm EQ has acquired Grangemouth based firm Yates & Co, its second deal this year following its tie-up with Douglas Home & Co last month.

It is the firm’s first deal as part of Sumer Group which has plans to become the UK’s leading SME national practice.

Yates & Co was set up in 1994 by David Yates and its rebrand brings EQ’s total locations to 11 offices, across Scotland and into Northern England, with 222 staff.

EQ joined the Sumer Group earlier this year, providing the funds to execute a growth plan to triple turnover from £11 million to £30m.

Craig Nicol, chief executive at EQ, said: “We’ve been considered in our growth strategy, carefully selecting firms in key locations that share EQ’s ethos and approach.

“However, it’s not just our geographical reach – the prospect of new opportunities is incredibly exciting.”

Mr Yates, managing director at Yates & Co. said: “We’ve entered this partnership with great enthusiasm about new opportunities.”