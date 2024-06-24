Energystore takes majority stake in Fife firm ATS

Construction deal

Connor McCandless and Jason Lister

Innovative insulation manufacturer and installer Energystore has acquired a majority share in Scottish specialist flooring contractor Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS) for an undisclosed sum.

Energystore, based in Northern Ireland, designs, manufactures, and installs insulation systems for floors, walls and roofs and is a supplier of high-performance expanded polystyrene) bead insulation products to the UK and Irish construction industry.

Fife-headquartered ATS was established in 2014 and works with commercial customers across Scotland and the rest of the UK on all aspects of pre-construction and construction flooring installation, with experience of all types of screeds, resins and underfloor heating systems.

Following the acquisition, ATS will continue to operate as a standalone company within the energystore group and all 17 staff will be retained.

Jason Lister, founder and managing director of ATS, will continue to lead the business. He said: “I’m really proud to be able to announce this partnership with Energystore at a time when ATS has been enjoying significant growth and has a very healthy order book for the year ahead.

“:In the most recent financial year ATS grew our turnover to a record £5m and I am confident we will increase that again this year.”

Connor McCandless, managing director of energystore, said: “We have known Jason and his team at ATS for a number of years and have been impressed by their work for tier one construction firms across a wide range of projects.

“We have been looking at opportunities to grow energystore’s footprint across the UK and we felt that ATS’s culture, values and growth ambitions were very aligned with our own.”.