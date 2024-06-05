Employment team expands at Aberdein Considine

Law

Laurie Anderson and Robert Holland

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its employment law team in Glasgow through the appointment of a new senior associate.

Laurie Anderson brings more than 15 years’ experience in the field and is accredited as a specialist in employment law by the Law Society of Scotland.

He joined Aberdein Considine from WorkNest, where he was head of team (litigation). Born in Glasgow, Mr Anderson will be based at the city’s Waterloo Street offices.

He said: “I’m looking forward to building on the expansive service offering we have and growing our client base.

“I have vast experience of advising clients on all areas of employment law. I particularly enjoy delivering training to clients, guiding them through the ever-changing legal landscape.

“With so many ongoing legal developments and updates, it can be overwhelming for employers, therefore, we can alleviate the stress for them and help them in their day-to-day work.”

Robert Holland, partner and head of employment at Aberdein Considine, said Mr Anderson “will be a great addition to the team here at Aberdein Considine.”