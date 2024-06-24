CWC creates 16 jobs after winning maintenance deal

Facility opens

Keith Gallacher and Kirsty Brown of CWC

One of Scotland’s ground maintenance and tree management specialists is opening a facility in Arbroath after securing a huge deal for the region’s road network.

Lanarkshire company Complete Weed Control will take on 16 staff to meet the demands of the North East Network maintenance contract from Amey.

The six year deal involves the regular cutting of 4.9 million square metres of grass and is one of the most prestigious the firm has won.

Amey, a blue chip provider of solutions for UK infrastructure and complex facilities, delivers trunk road services in the North East on behalf of Transport Scotland.

The area ranges from Dunblane and Dunfermline in the south to Inverness, Keith and Fraserburgh in the north. It covers 593 km of trunk roads, including 485 bridges and structures such as the Friarton Bridge which carries the M90 over the River Tay.

Keith Gallacher, director of Complete Weed Control, said: “Coming on the heels of a series of contract wins at the start of the year, this tremendous deal will be a major driver of growth for the company in the coming years.”

Ten-year deal for blade firm

Scottish wind energy specialist Edge Solutions has signed a ten-year exclusive supply agreement with global materials company INEOS Styrolution, part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s em pire.

The Edinburgh-based firm has developed a patented system, called Armour Edge, which repairs and protects the leading edge of wind turbine blades from erosion – a significant issue for operational onshore and offshore windfarms.

“This agreement cements our position as a significant player in the LEP market and underlines the strength of our long-term partnership with INEOS Styrolution,” said Edge Solutions managing director David Urch.