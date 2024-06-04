Crighton moves from Chamber to True North

Public affairs

Ryan Crighton leaves the Chamber for new role

One of the north east’s most active business campaigners has joined the advisory firm True North.

Ryan Crighton leaves his post as director of policy & marketing at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, to launch True North’s new marketing division as senior partner. He will take a stake in the business.

His appointment is one of four announced by the agency, chaired by asset management veteran Martin Gilbert. It has moved its office headquarters to Neo House on Aberdeen’s Riverside Drive to cope with the expansion.

Prior to joining the chamber, Mr Crighton was director of marketing at UK property and law firm Aberdein Considine and led its PR, marketing and communications strategy through a period of rapid growth between 2014 and 2021. He was previously chief reporter and business editor at the Press & Journal.

During his time at the chamber he has led its promotion of the North Sea oil and gas industry and attracted big name speakers to public events, including Louis Theroux and Gary Neville. He has also been active in the campaign to revive Union Street.

At True North he will work with Cody Mowbray and Andrew Taylor to deliver creative, digital, marketing and events services for the firm’s client base.

Allister Thomas has also joined as a senior adviser. The former editor of industry news platform Energy Voice will lead on communications, business engagement and public affairs activity for energy sector clients.

He brings over a decade of experience as a print, broadcast and multimedia journalist and joins the team with immediate effect.

