‘Cowardly’ SNP and Greens in housing no-show

SFHA conference

Absentee politicians caused fury at a housing conference

The SNP and Scottish Greens have been accused of cowardice after failing to appear at a national conference on housing.

The snub came on the day that South Lanarkshire became the sixth local authority to declare a housing emergency.

Labour, Conservative and LibDem representatives attended the session at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) annual conference in Glasgow.

But neither of the former Scottish government coalition partners was able to send anyone to join the discussion.

A month ago the Scottish Government officially declared a housing crisis in the country. The SFHA was among those who criticised the government for cutting the affordable housing budget by £196m under previous First Minister Humza Yousaf.

There has also been criticism of the rent controls, promoted by former tenants rights’ minister and Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, which have been blamed for investors withdrawing up to £3 billion of investment in Scotland’s housing sector.

Scottish Conservative candidate for Glasgow East Thomas Kerr said: “It is shameful that the SNP and Greens, who have overseen Scotland’s housing crisis, are the two parties who haven’t bothered to show up.

“But it comes as little surprise that they are too embarrassed to face their own record when just today South Lanarkshire became the sixth local authority to declare a housing emergency.

“The SNP-Greens, who cut £200m from affordable housing budget, have decimated our housing supply, underfunded our local councils and pushed through a botched rent control scheme, leaving tens of thousands of Scottish families on lengthening waiting lists.

“The SNP government have finally bowed to pressure and declared a national housing emergency, but they have failed to outline any real solutions to this crisis, which might explain – but can never justify – their cowardly no-show today.”