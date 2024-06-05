Club legend Gray set to become new Hibs head coach

Easter Road latest

David Gray

Former captain David Gray is set to become the new head coach of Hibernian.

The 36-year-old has been offered the task of rebuilding the Easter Road club in the wake of Nick Montgomery’s sacking last month.

Gray finished the season as caretaker boss, the fourth time he has held the position.

The offer of a permanent role has now been tabled, and barring any late hitches over the formalities of the deal, Gray, who skippered the Hibees to Scottish Cup glory in 2016, will take his place in the Leith hot seat on a longer-term deal.

Gray played 177 times for Hibs and became a first-team coach after hanging up his boots in 2021 and stepped in to help out following the exits of Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson and Montgomery.

Hibs were keen to avoid paying any compensation for their new manager and Gray was an obvious candidate.

He will be a popular choice among the current squad and the supporters, although his appointment is something of a gamble by a club desperate to improve after a poor season culminated in an eighth-place finish in the Premiership.

A former youth player with city rivals Hearts, Gray joined Hibs in 2014 and wrote himself into the history books when he scored the winning goal against Rangers at Hampden Park to end a 114-year wait for the Scottish Cup.